Pape Matar Sarr renews deal with Tottenham Hotspur until 2030

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr extended his contract with the London club for the next six-and-half years on Tuesday.

"We are delighted to announce that Pape Matar Sarr has signed a new contract with the club that will run until 2030," Tottenham Hotspur said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Senegalese international joined Spurs from Metz in 2021, but the French club loaned Sarr back for the 2021-22 season.

Sarr made his Spurs debut in January 2023 and amassed 33 appearances in all competitions to score twice.

This season Sarr played in 18 English Premier League matches.

He helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.