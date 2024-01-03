Peshawar High Court lifts stay on ECP verdict nullifying PTI’s intra-party poll

Peshawar High Court today accepted the Election Commission of Pakistan’s plea and withdrew its previous stay order on the ECP verdict annulling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party poll and subsequently withdrawing its election symbol of bat.

The court yesterday reserved its verdict in the case of election symbol and intra-party elections of the PTI.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court had suspended the election commission’s decision on a plea of the PTI on 26th of last month.

The ECP filed a review petition in the Peshawar High Court, challenging the order related to the PTI’s election symbol.