Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PHC bench reinstates former Ayub Medical College Dean

APP
January 03, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD  -   The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench, in a verdict on Tuesday, reinstated Omer Farooq, the former deposed Dean of Ayub Medical College.

Last week, the Chairman of the Board of Di­rectors removed the former dean, citing his ap­pointment as a violation of merit. The duties were promptly reassigned to Professor Dr. Asif Kareem, the new dean, who assumed office fol­lowing the decision.

Challenging this action, Dr Omer Farooq ap­proached the PHC Abbottabad bench, seeking relief. The court’s verdict has sparked a new power struggle for the dean’s position within Ayub Medical College.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1704270897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024