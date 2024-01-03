PHC bench reinstates former Ayub Medical College Dean

ABBOTTABAD - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench, in a verdict on Tuesday, reinstated Omer Farooq, the former deposed Dean of Ayub Medical College.

Last week, the Chairman of the Board of Di­rectors removed the former dean, citing his ap­pointment as a violation of merit. The duties were promptly reassigned to Professor Dr. Asif Kareem, the new dean, who assumed office fol­lowing the decision.

Challenging this action, Dr Omer Farooq ap­proached the PHC Abbottabad bench, seeking relief. The court’s verdict has sparked a new power struggle for the dean’s position within Ayub Medical College.