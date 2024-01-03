PHC bench reinstates former Ayub Medical College Dean

ABBOTTABAD - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench, in a verdict on Tuesday, reinstated Omer Farooq, the former deposed Dean of Ayub Medical College.
Last week, the Chairman of the Board of Directors removed the former dean, citing his appointment as a violation of merit. The duties were promptly reassigned to Professor Dr. Asif Kareem, the new dean, who assumed office following the decision.
Challenging this action, Dr Omer Farooq approached the PHC Abbottabad bench, seeking relief. The court’s verdict has sparked a new power struggle for the dean’s position within Ayub Medical College.