PESHAWAR - The provincial leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) has finalized plans to kick off their election campaign in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. Initial rallies are scheduled in Nowshera, Bajaur, Shangla, Swat, Chi­tral, and Mansehra dis­tricts this month. Former Prime Minister and cen­tral party leader, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sha­rif, alongside PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Provincial President Engineer Amir Makam, will address these public rallies.