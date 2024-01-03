Poland sends F-16 jets to border after Russian strikes on Ukraine

WARSAW - Poland said it had dispatched four F-16 fighter jets to its eastern border on Tuesday to protect its airspace after a barrage of Russian missile attacks on neighbouring Ukraine. “In order to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, two pairs of F-16 fighters and an allied air tanker were put into action,” the Polish army said in a statement. On Tuesday morning, Russia hit Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv with a barrage of missiles. Poland -- a NATO and EU member -- is a staunch ally of Ukraine as the Russian invasion nears its second anniversary.