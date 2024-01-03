Police arrest accused, recover stolen items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - In a significant breakthrough, the district police have made headway in a dacoity case, leading to the arrest of an individual and the recovery of stolen items within the Saddar police station’s jurisdiction.
As per a police spokesperson, a team headed by SHO Malik Sajid from the Saddar police station successfully traced a dacoity incident involving three unidentified individuals. The culprits had forcibly taken a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and a wallet containing Rs 6,000 in cash and various valuables from Fida Muhammad, son of Dost Muhammad.
Utilizing advanced scientific methods, the police apprehended Mir Wali, son of Naseeb Khan, believed to be connected to the crime. Additionally, a 12-bore repeater, allegedly used during the offence, was confiscated from the suspect.