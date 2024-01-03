Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Police arrest accused, recover stolen items

January 03, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  In a significant break­through, the district po­lice have made headway in a dacoity case, leading to the arrest of an indi­vidual and the recovery of stolen items within the Saddar police sta­tion’s jurisdiction.

As per a police spokes­person, a team headed by SHO Malik Sajid from the Saddar police station suc­cessfully traced a dacoi­ty incident involving three unidentified individu­als. The culprits had forci­bly taken a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and a wal­let containing Rs 6,000 in cash and various valuables from Fida Muhammad, son of Dost Muhammad.

Utilizing advanced sci­entific methods, the po­lice apprehended Mir Wali, son of Naseeb Khan, believed to be connected to the crime. Additional­ly, a 12-bore repeater, al­legedly used during the offence, was confiscated from the suspect.

