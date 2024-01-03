Polio prevention campaign launched in Mirpurkhas division

MIRPURKHAS - The Mirpurkhas division commissioner on Tuesday launched a preventive polio campaign in the division, aiming to save children from permanent disability. According to Commissioner Office, Mirpurkhas Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli called for a strategy to make the anti-polio campaign successful, with a view towards preventing permanent disabilities in children. In a meeting held via Zoom video link with the relevant officers and deputy commissioners of the respective districts, the Divisional Task Force was urged to make the anti-polio campaign successful from January 8 to 12, 2024. The commissioner further added that the necessary measures must be taken to ensure the success of the campaign, such as monitoring the work of vaccinators and issuing show-cause notices to those who are not doing their job. Area Coordinator Dr Jahangir Korejo, spoke about the steps being taken to ensure the campaign’s success, such as the target of vaccinating 9,028,387 five-year-old in 14 tehsils and 112 union councils of the three districts of Tharparkar, Umarkot and Mirpurkhas. Additional Commissioner Ali Nawaz Bhut, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Vissar, Director Local Government Nasiruddin Siddiqui, District Health Officer Mirpurkhas Dr Jai Ram Das, District Polio Focal Person Dr Narayan Das, Acting Director Planning Saleem Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Premchand and officers of the concerned departments were also present in the meeting.