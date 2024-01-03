Polls happening without requisites: Pildat report

The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat), an NGO working for the promotion of democracy in Pakistan, has issued a report on standards of democracy in Pakistan.

According to the report, 2023 was another awful year for democracy in Pakistan. Interim governments' extended time in the offices is against the true essence of Constitution and democracy.

It further said the PTI founder was disqualified on the grounds similar to those of former US president Donald Trump. The biggest allegations on PTI founder are related to May 9 vandalism.

Report also highlighted ex-army chief Gen Bajwa's role of institution's interference in political matters. Moreover, Nawaz Sharif is seemingly enjoying support of the establishment in the upcoming elections, it said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) endured pressure of a political party and appellate court, whereas the country is entering elections without meeting due requisites for polls.

Pildat report further said the elections couldn't be conducted within 90 days due to constitutional crises at play. Daska elections proved redemptive for the ECP according to independent observers. Role of former CJP Bandial was not up to the mark, said the report.

Report also explained gagging of print, electronic and social media in Pakistan. Moreover, President Arif Alvi acted to further PTI's agenda. Evidence of his allegiance to the party are abundant, the report concluded.