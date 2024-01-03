PPP seeks polls with equal opportunities for all

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party has sought elections with equal opportunities for all amid unprecedented rejection of nomination papers of candidates. The PPP has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure free and fair polls.
Addressing a press conference in Dera Ismail Khan he said: “The formation of an alliance against our party is not a new thing. The time will tell who is going to be the country’s next premier. The elections should be held on time.” The availability of a level playing field for all political parties in the country has also been questioned by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. According to him, political leaders face unequal opportunities in the upcoming general elections. Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan remains imprisoned following his conviction, preventing him from contesting upcoming elections. Faisal Karim Kundi, the PPP Central Information Secretary, emphasized equal opportunities for all political parties in running their electoral campaigns for the 2024 general elections.
He urged legal action against those involved in the May 9 incident but cautioned against illegal actions and arrests of political leaders and workers.
Kundi highlighted the PPP’s condemnation of illegal actions against any political figures and stressed the need for reforms.
Kundi expressed optimism that his party will clinch a majority in the upcoming general elections. He demanded a level playing field for all political parties in the run-up to the general elections to ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral exercise. He asserted that no party should be coerced or marginalized in the political process, advocating for equal opportunities for everyone to engage in politics.
Kundi said that JUI-F wants to run away from the elections by attributing excuses to the country’s situation. He said: “We want the conduct of the general elections in a peaceful way. There can be political differences, but there is no chance of personal differences.” Kundi said all the tickets would be confirmed within a few days, adding, that PPP has a strong candidate for each constituency of Dera Ismail Khan and they all would contest elections on the party’s symbol. During the event, several local leaders from PTI including Chairman of village council Budh-Muhammad Tariq and vice Chairman of village council Budh Abdur Razzaq and other councillors joined the PPP.