PPP seeks polls with equal opportunities for all

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party has sought elec­tions with equal opportunities for all amid unprecedented rejection of nomi­nation papers of candidates. The PPP has urged the Election Commission of Paki­stan to ensure free and fair polls.

Addressing a press conference in Dera Ismail Khan he said: “The formation of an alliance against our party is not a new thing. The time will tell who is going to be the country’s next premier. The elections should be held on time.” The availability of a level playing field for all political parties in the country has also been questioned by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. According to him, political leaders face un­equal opportunities in the upcoming gener­al elections. Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan remains imprisoned following his conviction, preventing him from con­testing upcoming elections. Faisal Karim Kundi, the PPP Central Information Secre­tary, emphasized equal opportunities for all political parties in running their electoral campaigns for the 2024 general elections.

He urged legal action against those involved in the May 9 incident but cau­tioned against illegal actions and arrests of political leaders and workers.

Kundi highlighted the PPP’s condemna­tion of illegal actions against any political figures and stressed the need for reforms.

Kundi expressed optimism that his par­ty will clinch a majority in the upcoming general elections. He demanded a level playing field for all political parties in the run-up to the general elections to ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral exer­cise. He asserted that no party should be coerced or marginalized in the political process, advocating for equal opportuni­ties for everyone to engage in politics.

Kundi said that JUI-F wants to run away from the elections by attributing excuses to the country’s situation. He said: “We want the conduct of the general elections in a peaceful way. There can be politi­cal differences, but there is no chance of personal differences.” Kundi said all the tickets would be confirmed within a few days, adding, that PPP has a strong candi­date for each constituency of Dera Ismail Khan and they all would contest elections on the party’s symbol. During the event, several local leaders from PTI includ­ing Chairman of village council Budh-Muhammad Tariq and vice Chairman of village council Budh Abdur Razzaq and other councillors joined the PPP.