Wednesday, January 03, 2024
PPP seeks polls with equal opportunities for all

JUI-F wants to run away from elections by attributing excuses to country’s situation

Our Staff Reporter
January 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party has sought elec­tions with equal opportunities for all amid unprecedented rejection of nomi­nation papers of candidates. The PPP has urged the Election Commission of Paki­stan to ensure free and fair polls.

Addressing a press conference in Dera Ismail Khan he said: “The formation of an alliance against our party is not a new thing. The time will tell who is going to be the country’s next premier. The elections should be held on time.” The availability of a level playing field for all political parties in the country has also been questioned by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. According to him, political leaders face un­equal opportunities in the upcoming gener­al elections. Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan remains imprisoned following his conviction, preventing him from con­testing upcoming elections. Faisal Karim Kundi, the PPP Central Information Secre­tary, emphasized equal opportunities for all political parties in running their electoral campaigns for the 2024 general elections.

Dense fog disrupts air and road traffic in parts of country

He urged legal action against those involved in the May 9 incident but cau­tioned against illegal actions and arrests of political leaders and workers.

Kundi highlighted the PPP’s condemna­tion of illegal actions against any political figures and stressed the need for reforms.

Kundi expressed optimism that his par­ty will clinch a majority in the upcoming general elections. He demanded a level playing field for all political parties in the run-up to the general elections to ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral exer­cise. He asserted that no party should be coerced or marginalized in the political process, advocating for equal opportuni­ties for everyone to engage in politics.

Kundi said that JUI-F wants to run away from the elections by attributing excuses to the country’s situation. He said: “We want the conduct of the general elections in a peaceful way. There can be politi­cal differences, but there is no chance of personal differences.” Kundi said all the tickets would be confirmed within a few days, adding, that PPP has a strong candi­date for each constituency of Dera Ismail Khan and they all would contest elections on the party’s symbol. During the event, several local leaders from PTI includ­ing Chairman of village council Budh-Muhammad Tariq and vice Chairman of village council Budh Abdur Razzaq and other councillors joined the PPP.

Military dictators set conditions for eligibility of parliamentarians: SC

