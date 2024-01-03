President advocates increased access to books for visually-impaired individuals

President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized steps to increase access to books and knowledge for visually impaired people.

He made these remarks during a briefing given to him about the role and performance of National Book Foundation in Islamabad today.

The President noted that intellectual and individual development is possible by promoting the culture of book reading in the country.

He said availability of books and knowledge in Braille for the visually impaired is a welcome move.

Managing Director of National Book Foundation, Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed in his remarks said special measures are being taken for the people affected by dyslexia. He mentioned that books are being prepared for dyslexic children from Prep to 8th grade.

The Managing Director said that books will also be provided for visually impaired children in 431 schools of the federal capital. It was also informed that National Book Foundation is publishing books on various topics in Braille.