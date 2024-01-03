Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Property dispute claims life of two real sisters in Rajoia

January 03, 2024
HAVELIAN  -  Two real sisters on Tuesday lost their lives in a shooting incident triggered by a property dispute in the village of Malakan, in the jurisdiction of Ra­joia Police Station in Tehsil Havelian. 

The suspect, identified as Sherin, son of Lal Din, has been apprehended by the police. 

The victims, Nasim Jan, wife of Muhammad Za­rin and Kaneeza Bibi, daughter of Sabz Ali, were reportedly involved in a land dispute with the ac­cused. According to the details, Sherin fired gun­shots, resulting in the tragic death of the two sis­ters. Following the incident, Saifullah, son of Zarin and the heir to the deceased filed an FIR in Rajoia Police Station. 

In his statement, Saifullah reported, “Sherin en­tered our house with a pistol, engaged in verbal abuse, and after a heated argument, he shot my mother and aunt who have lost their lives on the spot.” Subsequently, Rajoia Police took immediate action, conducting a raid that led to the successful arrest of the suspect, Sherin.

Rajoia police also launched a crackdown for the apprehension of the other nominated suspects in­cluding Banaras and Mansaf residents of Jhangra.

