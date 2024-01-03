PTI for devising national agenda in line with contemporary needs

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Wasim Tuesday underlined the need for charting out a national agenda in line with the contemporary needs. Speaking in the house, he sought the political forces must sit together to find out solution to the problems facing the nation.
He underlined the need to reset national priorities, saying that economic stability and continuity of policies should top the consensus national agenda as he asked the political leadership to set aside ego, and personal and political motives. He said efforts should be made to rectify the past mistakes instead of pointing finger at each other.
The PTI senator also referred to the incidents of snatching of nomination papers during the run-up to the elections, crackdown on leaders, supporters of a political party. He also mentioned to the fresh wave of terrorism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and noted that free and fair elections were not possible under the present circumstances.
He noted that elections were a competition not a war as he stressed that difference of opinion should not be taken to the level of animosity. He voiced for bringing down the political temperature, giving way to each other and move ahead with spirit of tolerance. He was of the view that an environment for a healthy electoral competition has to be created where level playing field is available to all political parties. Speaking in the house, PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi condemned the caretaker Prime Minister for his comments on the Baloch protestors. She opined that the PM insulted the people’s rights this way.
On a point of public importance, she said that Kakar Monday last had said that those protesting were anti-Pakistan people and that their sympathisers should go and join banned outfits.
The ministry of interior in a written reply said during the peace talks, the TTP re-organized and enhanced its operational outreach. “It has given significant rise to its activities and is seeking support of other militant groups to increase strength and capabilities. It is mostly concentrated in KP especially Merged Districts with footprints in Balochistan and trying to activate its network in the country,” the Ministry said and added that DAESH was also trying to establish foothold in Pakistan.