PTI for devising national agenda in line with contemporary needs

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Opposition in the Sen­ate Dr Shahzad Wasim Tuesday un­derlined the need for charting out a national agenda in line with the con­temporary needs. Speaking in the house, he sought the political forces must sit together to find out solution to the problems facing the nation.

He underlined the need to reset national priorities, saying that eco­nomic stability and continuity of policies should top the consensus national agenda as he asked the po­litical leadership to set aside ego, and personal and political motives. He said efforts should be made to rectify the past mistakes instead of pointing finger at each other.

The PTI senator also referred to the incidents of snatching of nomi­nation papers during the run-up to the elections, crackdown on leaders, supporters of a political party. He also mentioned to the fresh wave of terrorism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and noted that free and fair elections were not possible under the present circumstances.

He noted that elections were a competition not a war as he stressed that difference of opin­ion should not be taken to the lev­el of animosity. He voiced for bring­ing down the political temperature, giving way to each other and move ahead with spirit of tolerance. He was of the view that an environ­ment for a healthy electoral compe­tition has to be created where level playing field is available to all polit­ical parties. Speaking in the house, PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi con­demned the caretaker Prime Minis­ter for his comments on the Baloch protestors. She opined that the PM insulted the people’s rights this way.

On a point of public importance, she said that Kakar Monday last had said that those protesting were anti-Pakistan people and that their sympathisers should go and join banned outfits.

The ministry of interior in a writ­ten reply said during the peace talks, the TTP re-organized and en­hanced its operational outreach. “It has given significant rise to its activ­ities and is seeking support of other militant groups to increase strength and capabilities. It is mostly concen­trated in KP especially Merged Dis­tricts with footprints in Balochistan and trying to activate its network in the country,” the Ministry said and added that DAESH was also trying to establish foothold in Pakistan.