Wednesday, January 03, 2024
PTI founder, ex-minister Fawad Chaudhry indicted in ECP contempt case

Web Desk
8:31 PM | January 03, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday indicted both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the ECP contempt case.

A four-member bench of the ECP conducted the hearing at the Adiala Jail.

During the proceedings, the charge-sheet was read to the PTI founder and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry who pleaded not guilty before the ECP bench.

Later, the ECP bench adjourned further hearing till Jan 16.

It may be mentioned here that the Interior Ministry had excused from presenting the PTI founder in the ECP Office over security concerns. The ECP was later advised to hold trial in the jail.

