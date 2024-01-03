PTI, JUI-F nomination papers tangle in Mohmand’s matchup

MOHMAND - The emergence of identical names on nomination papers in the Mohmand district has sparked a contest between JUI-Fazl and PTI candidates. Muhammad Arif’s nomination papers for Mufti Muhammad Arif Haqqani of JUI-F and former MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand’s papers for NA-26 have raised concerns.
In the provincial assembly constituency PK 68 Mohmand-2, PTI’s Sajjad Khan Mohmand and Mohammad Israr have also encountered similar name clashes. Similarly, for PK-67 Mohmand-I, PTI candidates Rahim Shah, Naved Ahmed, and JUI-F’s Muhammad Arshad face a similar predicament.
Former PTI MNA Sajid Khan expressed dismay, highlighting that these tactics aim to confuse voters, citing instances of namesake candidates like the flying coach driver Sajid Khan in NA-26 and a truck driver Sajjad Khan in PK-68 Mohmand-2.
He reassured PTI’s preparedness, stating that despite these tactics, PTI supporters are discerning and will cast their votes exclusively for genuine PTI candidates, irrespective of the symbol.
Sajid Khan emphasized that such misleading nominations in names identical to PTI candidates are intended to misguide the public, but he remains confident that PTI will secure a significant victory in the general election, relying on the support of the Mohmand populace.