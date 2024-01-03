Wednesday, January 03, 2024
PTI, JUI-F nomination papers tangle in Mohmand’s matchup

Our Staff Reporter
January 03, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MOHMAND  -  The emergence of identi­cal names on nomination pa­pers in the Mohmand district has sparked a contest between JUI-Fazl and PTI candidates. Mu­hammad Arif’s nomination pa­pers for Mufti Muhammad Arif Haqqani of JUI-F and former MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand’s pa­pers for NA-26 have raised con­cerns.

In the provincial assembly constituency PK 68 Mohmand-2, PTI’s Sajjad Khan Mohmand and Mohammad Israr have also en­countered similar name clashes. Similarly, for PK-67 Mohmand-I, PTI candidates Rahim Shah, Naved Ahmed, and JUI-F’s Mu­hammad Arshad face a similar predicament.

Former PTI MNA Sajid Khan ex­pressed dismay, highlighting that these tactics aim to confuse vot­ers, citing instances of namesake candidates like the flying coach driver Sajid Khan in NA-26 and a truck driver Sajjad Khan in PK-68 Mohmand-2.

He reassured PTI’s prepared­ness, stating that despite these tactics, PTI supporters are dis­cerning and will cast their votes exclusively for genuine PTI can­didates, irrespective of the sym­bol.

Sajid Khan emphasized that such misleading nominations in names identical to PTI candi­dates are intended to misguide the public, but he remains confi­dent that PTI will secure a signif­icant victory in the general elec­tion, relying on the support of the Mohmand populace.

