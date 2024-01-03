PU PSC signs three MoUs

LAHORE - The Punjab University’s Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) signed three memo­randums of understand­ing (MoUs) with Pakistan Study Centre, Karachi Uni­versity, Area Study Cen­tre Jamshoro University, Sindh and Centre for South Asian Studies, University of the Punjab. In this re­gard, a signing ceremony was held in the Committee Room PSC in which Direc­tor PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Incharge, Pakistan Study Centre, Karachi Uni­versity Dr Erum Muzaffar, Director Area Study Centre Jamshoro University, Sindh Dr Mukaish Kumar and Di­rector PU Centre for South Asian Studies Dr Naheed S. Goraya signed the respec­tive MoUs. According to the MoUs, the Centers have agreed to explore joint educational and research activities, exchange of fac­ulty, research personnel and graduate students for research to promote better understanding of national and international issues. Centers also work on the exchange of information in fields of interest to both parties, participation in seminars, conferences, table talks, dialogues and academic meetings.