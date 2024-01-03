Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rabies vaccine shortage

January 03, 2024
Opinions, Letters

In Sindh, people are facing sev­eral challenges, but the most disheartening is the shortage of the life-saving anti-rabies vac­cine. In Sindh, patients are forced to go to Hyderabad for treatment. According to the total number, 423 in October and 1226 in No­vember, patients were brought to Hyderabad for treatment. More­over, Sindh is not the only prov­ince where health facilities are unavailable, but unlike the rest of the country, people are facing these problems. 

A report occurred of severe shortage in Peshawar earlier this year. The health authorities blame the unavailability of the vaccine. Furthermore, rabies is one of the worst problems in Pakistan, that is underreported and under­signed. The lack of vaccine makes the issue worse. So, the higher au­thorities must take immediate ac­tion, and health facilities must be given to every place.

ESSIYAN DAD,

Lahore girls, Faisalabad boys win U-16 Inter-Division archery titles 

Singabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1704169201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024