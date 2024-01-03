Rabies vaccine shortage

In Sindh, people are facing sev­eral challenges, but the most disheartening is the shortage of the life-saving anti-rabies vac­cine. In Sindh, patients are forced to go to Hyderabad for treatment. According to the total number, 423 in October and 1226 in No­vember, patients were brought to Hyderabad for treatment. More­over, Sindh is not the only prov­ince where health facilities are unavailable, but unlike the rest of the country, people are facing these problems.

A report occurred of severe shortage in Peshawar earlier this year. The health authorities blame the unavailability of the vaccine. Furthermore, rabies is one of the worst problems in Pakistan, that is underreported and under­signed. The lack of vaccine makes the issue worse. So, the higher au­thorities must take immediate ac­tion, and health facilities must be given to every place.

ESSIYAN DAD,

Singabad.