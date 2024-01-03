Rangers, SIU arrest Lyari gangster

KARACHI- The Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), utilised advanced technological methods during a joint operation that led to the apprehension of Anas Aftab Baloch, a notorious member of a Lyari gang involved in extortion. The arrest took place in Mureed Goth, Liaqatabad area of the city. As per a statement by a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday, Anas, alongwith his associate Hassan, made extortion demands of Rs0.1 million from a builder in Karachi on May 4, 2023, using various mobile numbers. Anas is an active participant in the Lyari gang and maintains close ties with Saleem Chocolaty and Muhammad Azeem, known as Azeem Chocolaty.