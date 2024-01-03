Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, killing two and injuring dozens

Agencies
January 03, 2024
International

KYIV-Russia on Tuesday rained missiles on the Ukrainian capital and other cities killing two people and injuring over 50 as strikes damaged high-rise buildings and sparked fires. The attacks came less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would intensify strikes on Ukraine. Barrages of loud explosions were heard in Kyiv by AFP journalists on Tuesday morning from around 0500 GMT as air defences worked, shaking buildings in the city centre.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said one person was killed and 20 wounded in the capital. Authorities said missiles caused fires in a supermarket building, residential houses and a market, in several districts in Kyiv. The air raid alert in the capital lasted almost four hours.
In the eastern city of Kharkiv, one woman was killed and 41 wounded by “at least four strikes” that damaged multi-storey buildings and civilian infrastructure in the centre, the head of the city’s military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said.
The Ukrainian air force said Russia was launching Kinzhal missiles. Tuesday’s attacks came after an escalation in the war in recent days, with both sides hitting each other with deadly attacks.
Putin on Monday called an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod a “terrorist act” and vowed retaliation.
Moscow also attacked Ukraine with a barrage of drones on New Year’s Eve.

Pakistan eye consolation win against Australia as they gear up for SCG Test 

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1704169201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024