Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, killing two and injuring dozens

KYIV-Russia on Tuesday rained missiles on the Ukrainian capital and other cities killing two people and injuring over 50 as strikes damaged high-rise buildings and sparked fires. The attacks came less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would intensify strikes on Ukraine. Barrages of loud explosions were heard in Kyiv by AFP journalists on Tuesday morning from around 0500 GMT as air defences worked, shaking buildings in the city centre.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said one person was killed and 20 wounded in the capital. Authorities said missiles caused fires in a supermarket building, residential houses and a market, in several districts in Kyiv. The air raid alert in the capital lasted almost four hours.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, one woman was killed and 41 wounded by “at least four strikes” that damaged multi-storey buildings and civilian infrastructure in the centre, the head of the city’s military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia was launching Kinzhal missiles. Tuesday’s attacks came after an escalation in the war in recent days, with both sides hitting each other with deadly attacks.

Putin on Monday called an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod a “terrorist act” and vowed retaliation.

Moscow also attacked Ukraine with a barrage of drones on New Year’s Eve.