Sanam Javed challenges rejection of nomination papers from Lahore constituencies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed on Wednesday filed an appeal against the rejection of her nomination papers in NA-119 and NA-120.

Sanam Javed's nomination papers for Lahore's constituencies were rejected, prompting her to seek legal recourse.

Sanam Javed faces a case filed by the Muslim League-N's office at the Model Town police station. During the hearing yesterday, the police requested her physical remand, which the court denied, instead sending her to judicial custody.

Sessions court judge Qaiser Nazeer Butt heard the case.

Earlier, the sessions court of Lahore extended the physical remand of Sanam Javed for one day.