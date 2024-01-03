Sanam Javed to file appeal against rejection of her nomination papers

LAHORE - Amid legal battle, the PTI activist Sanam Javed is set to file appeal today against rejection of her nomination papers. Sanam Javed has filed nomination papers against PML-N’s Chief organizer Maryam Nawaz in two of Lahore’s National Assembly constituencies and one provincial assembly seat.
Earlier, Javed’s nomination papers to contest general elections were rejected on multiple grounds. Sanam’s father Javed Iqbal told The Nation that appeals would be filed today (Wednesday) to secure approval of the nomination papers from the election tribunal. He said a bail plea will also be moved in the court at the same time.
The PTI activist’s aspiration to contest polls faced a setback when she was denied permission by scrutiny body. The returning officers (ROs) concerned had rejected Sanam’s papers from key National Assembly constituencies NA 119, NA 120, and PP-150. These constituencies, situated in Lahore, had been chosen by Sanam to contest the upcoming elections against prominent political figure Maryam Nawaz as she accused Maryam for instigating her arrest in multiple cases.
COURT REJECTS PHYSICAL REMAND
In a separate legal battle, during the hearing of cases related to ransacking PML-N’s party office on May 9 last year, a sessions court of Lahore on Tuesday sent PTI activist to jail on judicial remand. The police produced Sanam before the sessions judge Qaiser Nazir following the completion of her two-day physical remand. During the hearing, police sought extension in the physical remand, contending the need for further investigation of the matter in question.