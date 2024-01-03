Sartaj Aziz laid to rest in Islamabad graveyard

Former finance minister and senior PML-N leader Sartaj Aziz was laid to rest in Islamabad’s H-8 graveyard on Wednesday. People from different walks of life attended his funeral in Islamabad.

Prominent among them were former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Dr Tariq Fazal Ch, PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, Chairman PML-N Raja Zafar ul Haq, Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi, former minister Ijaz ul Haq and a large number of diplomats.

According to his family, the Rasm-e-Qul of deceased would be held tomorrow at 3 PM in a farm house at Chak Shehzad, Islamabad.

Former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also left for Islamabad to offer condolence with the family of veteran politician.

Sartaj Aziz passed away yesterday at the age of 95 after a prolonged illness.

Born in 1929, Aziz had a long career encompassing public office, academia, and the civil service.

He shaped economic strategies that led Pakistan through pivotal periods while holding prominent posts in the Planning Commission and the Ministry of Finance.

During his political career, he was named finance minister by PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the 1970s after being elected as a member of the National Assembly.

Later, in the 1990s, he again held the position of finance minister under PM Nawaz Sharif.

When Nawaz Sharif became prime minister in 2013, Sartaj Aziz was once again given the portfolio of Foreign Affairs and Advisor to PM on National Security.

“I am really sad after the death of Sartaj Aziz. He was a veteran worker of freedom movement of Pakistan and a great asset of the country,” said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, caretaker prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, veteran diplomat Maleeha Lodhi, Murtaza Solangi and many other notables condoled over the dealth of Sartaj Aziz.