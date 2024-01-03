Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Sartaj Aziz passes away
Nation Monitoring/ staff reporter
January 03, 2024
LAHORE  - Senior political figure and former finance member Sartaj Aziz has passed away, PML-N announced on its X (twitter) account on Tuesday. The social media post said, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the pass­ing of Mr Sartaj Aziz. A stalwart, a true icon and a towering figure! His contributions to the na­tion and towards the party will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace and may he be granted the highest place in jannah. AMEEN.” Separately, par­ty’s information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “A celebrated national icon, one of the most brilliant policy makers, a dear friend, ally, advisor, and brother to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif , uncle Sirtaj Aziz has sadly passed away.

She further said, “His contributions to Pakistan are immeasurable and his commitment to PML-N is exemplary. He was an institution of public service and policy. It will take generations to fill the gap he leaves behind. To Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return. May he be granted the highest place in Jannah. Ameen” Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his grief over the demise of former Finance Minister and Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. He prayed to the Almighty for peace of the departed soul. The president also con­veyed his condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for them to bear the loss.

Nation Monitoring/ staff reporter

