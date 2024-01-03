Shehbaz Sharif skips Faizabad commission probe

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif fails to appear before the Faizabad Dharna Commission.

Shehbaz Sharif was the chief minister of Punjab when the infamous Faizabad dharna (sit-out) took place near Rawalpindi.

The commission is probing the case and will submit a report to the Supreme Court on whose order it was formed. Former IGP Akhtar Ali Shah heads the commission which has summoned Sharif and a former ISI chief who also failed to show up despite three notices.

The commission has already recorded the statements of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, Fawad Hasan Fawad and several bureaucrats and police officers.