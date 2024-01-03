Sherpao highlights challenges amidst election campaign

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed concerns on Tuesday regarding the challenges voters and candidates might encounter due to the prevailing poor law and order situation.
Speaking at a gathering in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda, he emphasized that accessing polling stations would be troublesome for voters, impacting the election campaign for candidates.
During the event, PTI Nazim Nisar Khan announced his and his family members’ decision to join the QWP, citing escalating issues in law and order as a primary reason. Sherpao highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation, stating that it continues to worsen daily.
Addressing the broader political landscape, Sherpao stressed the necessity for political forces to unite and earnestly strive to navigate the country out of the current circumstances. He highlighted three major challenges facing the country in 2023: political instability, economic crisis, and increasing incidents of terrorism.
He underscored the responsibility that the political party winning the 2024 general election would bear in addressing these issues diligently.
Sherpao also reflected on the demand for a level playing field, urging a retrospective evaluation of whether such equity was provided to other political forces during the 2018 general election.
He cautioned against experiments within the political system, citing the significant economic losses incurred, and advocated for discontinuing such practices. He criticized the past leadership, referring to the ‘Ex-selected premier,’ and attributed economic stagnation, inflation, and political instability to their governance, questioning the service rendered to the country by bringing them to power.
Additionally, Sherpao advised voters against falling for catchy slogans, cautioning that they are often deceptive. He encouraged voters to scrutinize candidates’ track records before casting their ballots, emphasizing the importance of an informed decision-making process.