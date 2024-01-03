Sherpao highlights challenges amidst election campaign

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chair­man Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed concerns on Tuesday regarding the challenges voters and candidates might encounter due to the prevailing poor law and order situation.

Speaking at a gathering in Tan­gi tehsil in Charsadda, he empha­sized that accessing polling sta­tions would be troublesome for voters, impacting the election campaign for candidates.

During the event, PTI Nazim Nisar Khan announced his and his family members’ decision to join the QWP, citing escalating issues in law and order as a primary rea­son. Sherpao highlighted the dete­riorating law and order situation, stating that it continues to wors­en daily.

Addressing the broader politi­cal landscape, Sherpao stressed the necessity for political forces to unite and earnestly strive to navigate the country out of the current circumstances. He high­lighted three major challenges facing the country in 2023: po­litical instability, economic cri­sis, and increasing incidents of terrorism.

He underscored the respon­sibility that the political party winning the 2024 general elec­tion would bear in addressing these issues diligently.

Sherpao also reflected on the demand for a level playing field, urging a retrospective evalua­tion of whether such equity was provided to other political forc­es during the 2018 general elec­tion.

He cautioned against experi­ments within the political sys­tem, citing the significant eco­nomic losses incurred, and advocated for discontinuing such practices. He criticized the past leadership, referring to the ‘Ex-selected premier,’ and attrib­uted economic stagnation, in­flation, and political instability to their governance, question­ing the service rendered to the country by bringing them to power.

Additionally, Sherpao advised voters against falling for catchy slogans, cautioning that they are often deceptive. He encour­aged voters to scrutinize candi­dates’ track records before cast­ing their ballots, emphasizing the importance of an informed decision-making process.