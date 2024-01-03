Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Sindh Govt introduces teaching licenses for first time in country's history

Web Desk
8:33 PM | January 03, 2024
The Sindh Government has introduced teaching licenses for the first time in the history of the country. 

Addressing launching ceremony of teaching licenses in Karachi today, Sindh Caretaker Minister for Education Raana Hussain said that the step would ensure culture of teaching excellence in Sindh.

She said that the provincial government would only entertain those applicants for the post of Junior Elementary School Teachers who will pass the licensing examination.

The Minister said that this landmark reform was aimed at bringing the same respect to the teaching profession as enjoyed by other skill-based professions, including medicine, law and engineering.

