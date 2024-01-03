Strict monitoring of canal de-silting ordered

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Sil­wat Saeed had directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division and officers of the irriga­tion department to ensure strict moni­toring of the canal de-silting drive.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, she said that cleanliness of canals was imperative to ensure the pro­vision of irrigation water to all farmers especially tail-enders. She said that the phase-1 of the de-silting campaign would commence from January 13 and officials of irrigation and water management departments should evolve a com­prehensive strategy to achieve 100 percent targets of the drive.

She said that the canal cleanliness drive would be monitored strictly across the division and strict action would be taken against officials for poor performance, negligence or lethargy.

Faisalabad Deputy Commission­er (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and officers of irrigation and water management departments were present in the meeting while dep­uty commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined it through video link.

ENCROACHMENTS REMOVED FROM SHEIKHUPURA ROAD

The district government removed encroachments from Sheikhupura Road and warned the encroachers of other parts of the city to remove their setups voluntarily or be ready to face action.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul­lah Nayyar Sheikh led the anti-encroachment drive while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Municipal Corporation Zubair Watto and oth­ers were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that en­croachments created problems for people, therefore, the government had decided to rehabilitate all roads by removing all kinds of encroach­ments from them. In this connection, a vigorous campaign was launched and heavy machinery used used to demolish ramps and other type of encroachments.

He also asked people to remove their encroachments voluntarily from all parts of the city, otherwise their materials would be confiscated in ad­dition to strict action. The assistant commissioner (AC) will supervise the anti-encroachment drive, he added.