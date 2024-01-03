Suicide bomber among 4 terrorists killed in NW

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Tuesday killed four terrorists in an operation in North Waziristan area, said the media wing of the military. The ISPR said that on Tuesday (2 January 2024), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and the terrorists, as a result of which four terrorists including a suicide bomber were killed.
According to the ISPR, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and were planning to conduct a high-profile terrorist attack, which was averted due to proactive response by the security forces. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists. Sanitization operation was also carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. The ISPR said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.