Suicide bomber among 4 terrorists killed in NW

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Tuesday killed four terror­ists in an operation in North Waziristan area, said the media wing of the military. The ISPR said that on Tuesday (2 January 2024), the security forc­es conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, intense fire ex­change took place between the troops and the ter­rorists, as a result of which four terrorists includ­ing a suicide bomber were killed.

According to the ISPR, the killed terrorists re­mained actively involved in numerous terror­ist activities against the security forces and were planning to conduct a high-profile terror­ist attack, which was averted due to proactive re­sponse by the security forces. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists. Sanitization operation was also car­ried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. The ISPR said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.