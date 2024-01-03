Tank police arrest 5 with drugs, weapons

TANK - In a significant move against anti-social elements, the district police have apprehended five individuals, recovering 1978 drugs and illegal weapons along with ammunition. This operation is part of an ongoing crackdown directed by District Police Officer (DPO) Iftekhar Ali Shah.
According to a police spokesman, the intensified actions against criminal elements are a response to DPO Iftekhar Ali Shah’s directives. City Police Station’s team, led by SHO Rehmat Khan, successfully arrested accused Hameed Ullah in possession of one pistol and 10 cartridges. Additionally, accused Shumal was apprehended with 230 grams of Ice drug, accused Sajid Anwar with 98 grams of heroin, and accused Fawad with 510-gram hashish. The Gomal police station team, under the leadership of SHO Nasrullah Khan, conducted a raid in the Urdu-Klay graveyard based on information about accused drug dealer Ameer Gul. Although the accused managed to escape upon seeing the police party, law enforcement successfully recovered 380 grams of heroin from the location.
In a parallel operation, a team from Jandola police station, led by SHO Ishaq Khan, raided the residence of absconder Barkat Ullah, wanted by the police in a murder case. While the absconder was not present at home, the police recovered a pistol during the search.
DPO Iftekhar Ali Shah commended the district police’s performance and urged them to use all available resources to eradicate various forms of crime from society.