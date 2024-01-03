Tank police arrest 5 with drugs, weapons

TANK - In a significant move against an­ti-social elements, the district police have apprehended five individuals, recovering 1978 drugs and illegal weapons along with ammunition. This opera­tion is part of an ongoing crack­down directed by District Police Officer (DPO) Iftekhar Ali Shah.

According to a police spokes­man, the intensified actions against criminal elements are a response to DPO Iftekhar Ali Shah’s directives. City Police Sta­tion’s team, led by SHO Rehmat Khan, successfully arrested ac­cused Hameed Ullah in posses­sion of one pistol and 10 car­tridges. Additionally, accused Shumal was apprehended with 230 grams of Ice drug, accused Sajid Anwar with 98 grams of heroin, and accused Fawad with 510-gram hashish. The Gomal po­lice station team, under the lead­ership of SHO Nasrullah Khan, conducted a raid in the Urdu-Klay graveyard based on information about accused drug dealer Ameer Gul. Although the accused man­aged to escape upon seeing the police party, law enforcement successfully recovered 380 grams of heroin from the location.

In a parallel operation, a team from Jandola police station, led by SHO Ishaq Khan, raid­ed the residence of abscond­er Barkat Ullah, wanted by the police in a murder case. While the absconder was not present at home, the police recovered a pistol during the search.

DPO Iftekhar Ali Shah com­mended the district police’s performance and urged them to use all available resources to eradicate various forms of crime from society.