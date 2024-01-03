The Growth Mantra

There is a lot of talk these days and one must admit, not entirely misplaced, on how well the interim set-up is doing vis-a-vis economic governance and perhaps they merit a longer run. Point taken, but the history of economic governance tells us that while technocratic governments are good for achieving short-term cum targeted objectives, the real change and development can only take place under governments that not only enjoy larger public support, but also at the same time have the wisdom to take everyone along towards an economic direction that entails real national interests rather than mere populism. Also, as we know markets in order to grow yearn for certainty, which invariably remains elusive without clarity on policymakers’ tenure.

Plotting a new growth trend - The journey started back in 2004 when Vijay Kelkar, their former finance secretary who was serving as the advisor to the then Finance Minister Jaswant Singh, presented a paper at a conference organised by an investment bank in New York. It had an interesting title—India: On the Growth Turnpike. Kelkar, an astute observer of the Indian economy, argued that country’s economic growth was on the turnpike insisting that his numbers were backed by logic and evidence that India will undergo an accelerated growth in the coming decade. Though there were few takers in the room back then, the focus and confidence it gave to the investors resulted in exactly what he had predicted. Today the same mantra is being repeated by every Indian institution touting that India is again poised for another accelerated phase of growth in the next decade. Joining the party, its central bank, the RBI signalled as much in its credit policy statement, when it revised the country’s growth projection - from government’s 6.5% to 7%. Like in 2004, some may find it ludicrous given the present global environment, but like Kelkar argued that his numbers are on “logic and evidence”, RBI is defending its announcements the same way by saying that in fact it was being conservative in its projections. Its deputy governor, Michael Patra, maintained that high-frequency data confirms that the record growth momentum witnessed in the just released data for Q2 GDP numbers was not a chance outcome. Now imagine what it does to the investors. Not only does it lend confidence to the markets and investors, but also signals to the them the government and its institutions are completely aligned for the economy grow and will no stone unturned in adjusting the monetary policy and capital outlays required to meet these objectives. The rest can just be left to the free flowing and creatively efficient juices of the private sector who ever since 1991/92 have not disappointed!

Resilience - A remarkable fact about the Indian economy, as was observed by Kelkar two decades ago, is its resilience to shocks, especially after 1991—the year when it initiated a calibrated pivot from socialism to a more market-based economy. Kelkar attributed this to the price flexibility that came with market-based reforms, especially due to the peculiar behaviour patterns of the average Indian consumer. As a result, any economic shocks automatically work through the Indian economy via price adjustments. For example, a shortfall in production of a commodity or service would lead to a spurt in prices thereby curbing demand; a lower demand would curb a future price rise and eventually the shock would work its way out of the system. The response by an Indian consumer to enable price:demand elasticity is almost the best in the world. Michael Patra is today arguing that this attribute has only increased in the last few decades, especially after sustained privatisation of public sector undertakings, digitisation of the economy and ensuring focused government support on basin essentials.

Inflation - In my opinion the best part is their take on inflation where both (RBI & Government) assessments argue that not only inflation as a global phenomenon is on its way down, but also that despite a high projected growth rate in India, it will not result in an unwarranted increase in inflation. They argue that once the Indian economy sees out the current elevated level of inflation, it will remain under check when a good part of growth is set to be orchestrated through enhanced competitiveness in the Indian market place. Interestingly, this time both the government and the RBI are on the same page, whereas, previously they almost always differed on this subject. RBI has already announced that it has made good progress in bringing down inflation and a steady decline in core inflation indicates that its monetary policy is working and that it can be further eased to aid growth and employment. The government on its part is claiming that its price check committees and price oversight mechanisms have performed very well and its anti-trust institution (like our CCP) has worked wonders in ensuring that there is no formation of cartels or any rent-seeking is allowed to take place, so therefore, it will ensure that even in a high growth environment the ongoing disinflation process does not get derailed. It has set itself an ambitious target to bring it down to 4% by 2024-24.

Lastly, Private Capex - This to the two have really been the Achilles heel of the Indian economy since Covid. During this period the capital expenditure in the economy has been held up mostly by the central government, which now stands compounded by several state governments taking the period-on-period growth to as high as almost 37%. However, now it is the private capex that both the government and the central bank aim to spur. Their reports show that with the right policymaking (fiscal & monetary) the private sector expenditure is also finally showing signs of revival, particularly in sectors like petroleum, steel, cement and chemicals. Capacity utilisation has now reached a kind of threshold where it is higher from the period-on-period average by 74%. According to them it is expected to grow even further in the coming year. For example, the investment in fixed assets by listed private manufacturing companies has registered a growth of 11% in the first half of the current financial year.