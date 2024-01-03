The Security Fix

An unfortunate incident of violence taking the lives of six people in North Waziristan speaks of the fragile security condition in the district. Six innocent citizens were killed by unknown men. It is noteworthy that militancy in North Waziristan is being responded to by the security forces through targeted and intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations. It was only four days ago that five militants were shot down in one such operation. Though hard to say if this was a reaction to that operation or not, the vulnerability of common people in the area is of particular concern.

Some initial unconfirmed reports identified the deceased to be hailing from the Punjab province. If proven, this will raise more questions about the intent of the assailants. The chilling violence itself raises some pertinent questions on the possibility of lasting peace in the areas that have long been in a state of conflict and unrest. For the desirability of peace seems natural, there must be clarity on the spoilers and their intent. Dialogue may or may not be the way to go, because, in any situation of conflict, the stage of negotiation arrives only after a substantial amount of leverage has been secured on the ground. Incidents like this one reduce the gains achieved in neutralising militants who have remained involved in unrest across the county. Soft targets are militants’ way of inflicting moral damage on not just the counter-terrorism forces but also the whole country at large. Security dynamics in North Waziristan are complex and this is exactly why long-term peace is a challenge. Security forces have fought very bravely in these areas. But to eliminate the threat of attacks on civilians, a more elaborate strategy is required.

The year 2023 recorded an uptick in militant attacks in the country. Most of these attacks have been concentrated in the volatile regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The security forces bore the losses of personnel, and the country mourned alongside them. The successes in the CT domain are easily overshadowed when civilians become targets of militants. To navigate this complex front, all relevant departments must come together. In this particular case, the police will be handling the initial investigation. The findings must be shared with other departments to find and make an example of the assailants.