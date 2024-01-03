Timeline of CLICK project extended by 23 months

ISLAMABAD-The timeline of the Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project, aimed to enhance efficiency, accountability, transparency in the metropolitan matters, has been extended by 23 months, following the Sindh government’s failure in meeting the completion target of June 2024, while its cost has been escalated by Rs 30.350 billion (above 90 percent).

The cost of the CLICK project has been escalated from Rs 33600 million to Rs 63950.374 million, while its completion deadline has been extended by 23 months, from June 2024 to May 2026, official source told The Nation. The proposed Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) programme is offshoot of Karachi Transformation Strategy (KTS) and is expected to be a long-term engagement of the World Bank in Karachi to address the structure development needs of Karachi and is aimed at improving competitiveness and livability of Karachi.

The original project was approved by the ECNEC in July, 2019 at a total cost of Rs33,600 million (i.e, $240 million including World Bank’s loan amounting $230 million and Government of Sindh share S 10 million). There were two executing agencies of the project i.e., Local Government and Housing, Town Planning Depts; Sindh Project Implementation Unit (PIU) was established in LOD for implementations of project activities during 60 months till June 2024. Now the completion deadline along with the cost of project has increased. The completion time line of the project will be extended till May 30,2026, while it cost has been escalated to Rs 63950.374 million. The main reason for the cost escalation is the depreciation of Pakistan rupee against the US dollar.

The project will support the GoS agenda to transform Karachi into a more livable, inclusive, and competitive megacity, and address its several constraints in an incremental and systematic manner, through a long-term engagement platform for the city given the scale and complexity of its challenges. The project aims to enhance efficiency and efficacy in entire cycle of reporting and audits, accountability, transparency to support the GoS agenda to transform Karachi into more livable, inclusive and competitive megacity while addressing its several constraints in an incremental and systematic manner through a long-term engagement platform. The PCI of the project titled “Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) - Revised” sponsored by Government of Sinh was presented in the CDWP meeting held on 26th July, 2023. Karachi is the largest city, and financial hub of Pakistan, which contributes 15 percent of national GDP, however, it is listed among the five least livable cities in the world, ranked 137 out of 140.

According the source, there are four interlinked constraints which are impacting the city’s livability and competitiveness, very low institutional capacity due to institutional fragmentation, nascent systems, and unclear and overlapping responsibilities; poor and declining basic service delivery; limited financing for the city and inadequate capital investment due to poor own-source revenue (OSR) generation; and onerous and opaque business environment constraining private sector investment and operations. The project has four main components, which included performance-based block grants to local councils and capacity building, improvement and modernization of urban property tax system, improvement of city competitiveness and business environment, technical assistance for solid waste management.