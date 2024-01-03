Trade deficit shrinks by 34.29pc to $11.15 billion in six months

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s trade deficit has shrunk by over 34.29 percent to $11.15 billion in the first six months (July to December) of the current fiscal year as exports have started increasing.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s trade deficit has narrowed by 34.29 percent during the July-December period of the current fiscal year. The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at $11.15 billion as against $16.97 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have enhanced by 5.17 percent to $14.98 billion during July-December of the year 2023-24 as compared to $14.24 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, imports declined by 16.28 percent to $26.13 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year as compared with $31.21 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The data further showed that the country’s trade deficit narrowed by 13.43 percent on a month-on-month basis to $1.702 billion in December 2023 when compared to $1.966 billion in November 2023. The exports have recorded a 9.29 percent increase to $2.8 billion in December 2023 when compared with $2.6 billion in November 2023. On the other hand, the imports have decreased by 0.55 percent to $4.5 billion in December 2023 when compared with $4.54 billion in November 2023.

The trade deficit narrowed by 40.13 percent on a year-on-year basis to $1.702 billion in December 2023 compared to $2.843 billion in December 2022. Imports have decreased by 12.25 percent on a YoY basis and remained $4.5 billion in December 2023 compared to $5.1 billion in December 2022. Exports have enhanced by 22.21 percent on a YoY basis and remained $2.8 billion in December 2023 compared to $2.3 billion in December 2022.

Commenting on these achievements, Dr Gohar Ejaz expressed optimism, stating, “This is the record growth in past four months. When the Caretaker Government took over, the last month’s exports were USD 2.07 billion. Alhamdolillah, these now stand at USD 2.81 billion. Pakistan’s exports have recovered and are on a clear upward trajectory, reaching an impressive USD 2.8 billion in December 2023.” “Insha’Allah, we will reach our targeted capacity of USD 3 billion per month soon. Our ultimate goal remains achieving export-led growth to the tune of USD 8 billion per month, a target that we will pursue through the implementation of the new Industry Policy under the SIFC framework.”

“Ministry of Commerce remains committed to further strengthening Pakistan’s export potential and creating a conducive environment for sustainable economic growth. These positive developments are a testament to the government’s ongoing efforts and the resilience of Pakistani businesses” said Dr. Gohar Ejaz. The ministry of finance in its recent report had stated that in the coming months, it is expected that exports would remain at around current observed level and take advantage of increase in domestic economic activities and encouraging foreign demand. Similarly, imports will continue to observe their increasing momentum in coming months with assumptions of stable exchange rate and soothed global commodity prices. Current account balance turns to surplus in November, mainly due to decline in primary income debit, which decreased significantly by 36 percent on MoM basis. For the outlook, considering all other components of secondary income included worker’s remittances as well as primary income balance, the current account will remain in a manageable limit.