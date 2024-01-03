Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel

ISTANBUL - Tur­key announced on Tuesday it had detained 33 people sus­pected of planning abductions and spying on behalf of Isra­el’s Mossad intelligence ser­vice. Interior Minister Ali Yer­likaya said the suspects were rounded up in raids across Is­tanbul and seven other prov­inces. It was not immediate­ly clear if they were Israeli nationals or locals alleged­ly working with Mossad. Yer­likaya’s office released video footage showing armed secu­rity service agents breaking down doors and handcuffing suspects in their homes. The Istanbul public prosecutor’s office said 13 additional sus­pects remained at large.