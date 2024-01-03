UoE Lahore Vehari campus distributes over 200 laptops under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

VEHARI - In a commendable initiative, the University of Education Lahore Vehari Campus distributed more than 200 laptops to deserving students based on the merit policy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023. The event witnessed the presence and appreciation of notable figures, including the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Lahore Prof Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed, and the Principal of the Vehari Campus Prof Dr Sheikh Asrar Ahmad. The laptops were distributed to students with top merit scores, showcasing the commitment to recognizing and rewarding academic excellence. Prof Dr. Sheikh Asrar Ahmad, under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, personally handed out the laptops to the deserving students. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Prof Dr. Ammara Farrukh, Madam Tahira Liaqat, Dr Tehmina, Dr Nagina Naveed, Hafiz Ghulam Murtaza (Incharge Internal Examination), Faqeer Hussain (Incharge Student Affairs), and other officials. The security department, led by Dr Sajid Rao, ensured a positive role in organizing the event, while Hafiz Javed Abbas Goraya ensured the smooth supply of network and electricity for the laptop distribution. Expressing gratitude, the students who received the laptops extended their thanks to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, Principal Prof Dr. Sheikh Asrar Ahmad, and all administrative staff involved in the initiative. The distribution of laptops reflects the university’s commitment to supporting students and promoting merit-based recognition in academic achievements.