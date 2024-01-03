UoE Lahore Vehari campus distributes over 200 laptops under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

VEHARI - In a commendable initiative, the University of Education Lahore Ve­hari Campus distributed more than 200 laptops to deserving students based on the merit policy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023. The event witnessed the presence and appreciation of no­table figures, including the Vice Chancellor of the University of Educa­tion Lahore Prof Dr Mu­hammad Alam Saeed, and the Principal of the Vehari Campus Prof Dr Sheikh Asrar Ahmad. The laptops were dis­tributed to students with top merit scores, showcasing the commit­ment to recognizing and rewarding academic ex­cellence. Prof Dr. Sheikh Asrar Ahmad, under the guidance of Vice Chan­cellor Prof Dr. Muham­mad Alam Saeed, per­sonally handed out the laptops to the deserving students. The event was attended by various dig­nitaries, including Prof Dr. Ammara Farrukh, Madam Tahira Liaqat, Dr Tehmina, Dr Nagina Nav­eed, Hafiz Ghulam Mur­taza (Incharge Internal Examination), Faqeer Hussain (Incharge Stu­dent Affairs), and other officials. The security de­partment, led by Dr Sajid Rao, ensured a positive role in organizing the event, while Hafiz Javed Abbas Goraya ensured the smooth supply of network and electricity for the laptop distribu­tion. Expressing grati­tude, the students who received the laptops ex­tended their thanks to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, Principal Prof Dr. Sheikh Asrar Ahmad, and all administrative staff in­volved in the initiative. The distribution of lap­tops reflects the univer­sity’s commitment to supporting students and promoting merit-based recognition in academic achievements.