US rejects Israeli ministers' statements on expelling Palestinians from Gaza

The US on Tuesday rejected "irresponsible" statements from two Israeli ministers on expelling Palestinians from Gaza.

"The United States rejects recent statements from Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza," State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible," he added.

He separately stressed on his X account that "There should be no mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza."

Noting that the US has been told by the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that "such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government," the statement said: "They should stop immediately."

"We have been clear, consistent, and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and with no terror groups able to threaten Israel," it read. "That is the future we seek, in the interests of Israelis and Palestinians, the surrounding region, and the world."

The statement was in response to comments by hardline Israeli officials including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who called for "voluntary evacuation" of Palestinians from Gaza and urged various countries to take in Palestinians from Gaza.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,185 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,035 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.​​​​​​​

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.