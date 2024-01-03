Vagrants bearing harshness of weather to protect their source of livelihood

SUJAWAL-Scores of along with their several hundred herds of sheep appeared on main Jat-Sujawal road causing suspension of vehicular traffic for around an hour on Tuesday morning. Male were busy arranging their cattle heads while women and children including suckling babies were boarded in donkey-carts and makeshift rickshaws. When this correspondent inquired about their presence in the locality, few notable people of the area revealed that they are ‘wanderers’ who arrive in coastal areas of the province in search of green lands and fodder especially when the paddy harvesting season is over. Muhammad Bachal Jat a local resident of village Faiz Muhammad Jat sharing his views about the arrival of these families said “This is such an astonishing fact that even today people in Sindh are living like Bedouins, who travel long distances bare-footed to make both ends meet” adding that they bore harshness of weather to reach their destination.

When this correspondent approached to the vagrants to seek their opinion, they evaded to share anything regarding their final destination while one of them who was managing a flock of sheep disclosed that they had arrived here around two months ago just because they wanted to feed their cattle-heads after the paddy harvesting was over and here they found lush grassy fields and dunes of straw-(dry grass). He further said that they found a peaceful atmosphere here. Allah Bachaiyo Malah who has significant knowledge about history and far-fetched areas of Sindh said that nobody knew about the next destination of this caravan as they always kept it secret, at a point when the male members of this convoy wanted to take rest the women protect large herds of sheep and goats because these cattle heads are the only source of their livelihood. This unique convoy attracted people when it reached residential areas of the district.