 Voice of Baloch

As Balochistan grapples with numerous problems, it re­mains rich in natural resources yet plagued by poverty. Despite mul­tiple countries benefiting from its wealth, the people of Balochistan, known for their innocence, have been reluctant to take action for themselves or others.

The region faces ongoing threats from forces, with over a thousand men and women currently march­ing from Turbat city to Quetta city, and then to Islamabad, demanding the release of numerous individu­als who have disappeared. Many families also seek justice for their missing loved ones. Now is the time for unity to amplify the voic­es of those fighting for their rights.

AMREEN NOOR,

Kech.