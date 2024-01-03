Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

 Voice of Baloch

January 03, 2024
Opinions, Letters

As Balochistan grapples with numerous problems, it re­mains rich in natural resources yet plagued by poverty. Despite mul­tiple countries benefiting from its wealth, the people of Balochistan, known for their innocence, have been reluctant to take action for themselves or others.

The region faces ongoing threats from forces, with over a thousand men and women currently march­ing from Turbat city to Quetta city, and then to Islamabad, demanding the release of numerous individu­als who have disappeared. Many families also seek justice for their missing loved ones. Now is the time for unity to amplify the voic­es of those fighting for their rights.

AMREEN NOOR,

Kech.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1704169201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024