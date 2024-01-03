 Voice of Baloch

As Balochistan grapples with numerous problems, it remains rich in natural resources yet plagued by poverty. Despite multiple countries benefiting from its wealth, the people of Balochistan, known for their innocence, have been reluctant to take action for themselves or others.
The region faces ongoing threats from forces, with over a thousand men and women currently marching from Turbat city to Quetta city, and then to Islamabad, demanding the release of numerous individuals who have disappeared. Many families also seek justice for their missing loved ones. Now is the time for unity to amplify the voices of those fighting for their rights.
AMREEN NOOR,
Kech.