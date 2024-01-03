Voters will face difficulties to reach polling stations in poor law, order: Sherpao

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chair­man Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said that the voters would face difficulty in reaching the polling stations in the prevail­ing poor law and order.

Addressing a gathering in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda, he said that the candidates would also face prob­lems with running their election campaign. On this occasion PTI Na­zim Muhammad Nisar Khan, along with his family mem­bers and supporters, announced joining the QWP.

The QWP Chairman said that the law and order was getting worse with each passing day. He said that the political forces would have to join hands and work hard to steer the country out of the prevail­ing circumstances. He said that the country faced three major challeng­es in the year 2023 which included political instability, economic crisis and rising acts of terrorism.

He said that whichever political party came to power after the 2024 general election would have to work hard to address these challenges. He added that the ones demand­ing level-playing field should recall whether it was provided to the oth­er political forces for the 2018 gen­eral election.

Sherpao said experiments with the political system caused colossal loss to the economy therefore such practices should be stopped. He said the Imran Khan experiment caused economic stagnation, inflation and political instability. “What service was done to the country by bringing him to power?” he asked.

Aftab Sherpao said the voters must not listen to catchy slogans as these were meant to deceive them. He advised the voters to check the track record of the candidates be­fore casting their ballots.

He said that nobody cared to raise voice for the rights of Khyber Pak­htunkhwa facing financial crunch. He said the cash-strapped province did not have funds to pay salaries to government employees.

He said that the provision of the treatment under the Sehat card was also suspended for want of funds. He said all uplift projects in KP were placed on the backburner.