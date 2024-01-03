Wednesday, January 03, 2024
We can’t leave deprived sections of society alone: Shaukat Virk

Our Staff Reporter
January 03, 2024
LAHORE  -  Founder and General Sec­retary of Dr. AQ Khan Hos­pital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that we cannot leave the de­prived sections of the soci­ety alone. It is our mission to raise the quality of life by removing their sense of deprivation. Dr. A. Q. Khan Hospital Trust is not limit­ed to medical services and facilities, but also provide free medicines and vari­ous necessities of life to the compatriots affected by land and sky disasters at their doorstep. It is our duty to save the lives of the afflicted compatriots and we owe it to humanity. In one of his statements, 

Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk added that the target of providing warm clothes to 10 million deserving families has been set, our hearts are calmed by the prayers of the deserving. No effort will be spared in providing medicines to the sick and basic needs to the needy. 

He said that not mere hunger or lack of medi­cines but sometimes severe cold, poor in par­ticular, the laborers and foreign compatriots who are deprived of a roof and four walls can die, so they should be provided with warm clothes and hot drinks at every level. 

The deserving also have the right to our resources. Remember, by spending our wealth on welfare projects, it is converted into actions for salvation in everyday life.

