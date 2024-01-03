Wohaib Weightlifting Club lifts Lahore District Youth Championship trophy

LAHORE -Wohaib Weightlifting Club Chaburji clinched the top spot in the Lahore District Youth Championship, while Muslim Health Weightlifting Club Shad Bagh claimed victory in the ju­nior category.

According to Media Coordinator Sohail Javed Butt, Wohaib Weight­lifting Club dominated the compe­tition with 95 points while Muslim Health Club earned second place with 80 points, and Hajveri Club secured third with 66 points. In the junior category, Muslim Health Weightlifting Club emerged victo­rious with 80 points while Art Weightlifting Club Fort Road finished second with 79 points and hosts Hajveri Weightlifting Club Gar­den Town third with 73 points.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Hafiz Imran Butt, President of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation while other dignitaries included Sabir Ali Gujjar, Chairman of Hajveri Weightlifting Club, Abdul Sattar Rahi, Amjad Amin Butt, Aqeel Javed Butt, Hafiz Jameel, Qaiser If­tikhar, Abdullah Idris Butt, M Khaliq, Zahoor Ahmed, Kashif Barkat and Mushtaq Ahmed.

The gold medalists in various weight categories included Shaheer Butt, Danesh Butt, Musab Khan, Ghulam Hussain, Babar Abbas, Mujahid Rasool, Muhammad Ali Akbar, Lal Ali, Sameer Khan, Fardeen Usman, M Uzair, Irfan Khalid, Amanat Ali, Ali Khan, Wahaj Id­ris Butt, M Ali, Usman, Ahmed Sheikh, Aziz Sarwar, and others.