2,055 cases of violence against women reported at VAWC in 2024

MULTAN - At least 2,055 cases of violence against women were reported at Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) over the past year, cementing its role as a crucial support system for women in distress. Women Protection Officer Salwat Shafi told media that the centre provided medical treatment, investigations, and counseling services under one roof. “The VAWC is a vital resource for women who might otherwise face barriers in approaching police stations or courts,” she stated. The facility integrates multiple departments such as police, prosecution, medical, and counseling services, all staffed by women, ensuring a safe and supporting environment for victims. “Our primary objective is to secure justice for women. Whenever possible, we resolve matters through reconciliation; otherwise, proceed with file cases,” Salwat Shafi said. The VAWC continues to play a pivotal role in combating violence and promoting a safer society for women.

National CERT DG holds session on cyber-security, data protection

Director General (DG) National Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) Dr Haider Abbas held a session on cyber-security and data protection for senior Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials at the Regional Head Office, Multan. The session aimed to strengthen FBR’s defence against cyber threats and improve its data security systems. During the interactive session, Dr Abbas discussed ways to protect taxpayer data, fight cyber attacks, and follow the best cyber security practices in Pakistan. He stressed the need for strong data protection systems and explained how to tackle risks like ransom ware and phishing. “Protecting sensitive data is not just important for daily work but is a national duty. Since FBR manages critical financial information, it must adopt advanced cyber security measures and promote a culture of awareness and readiness,” said Dr Haider Abbas.

He also suggested steps to improve FBR’s cyber-security systems, including building staff skills and managing risks proactively.

FBR officials thanked National CERT for its guidance and praised Dr Abbas for his advice.