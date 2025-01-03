Friday, January 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

2,055 cases of violence against women reported at VAWC in 2024

Our Staff Reporter
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  At least 2,055 cases of violence against women were reported at Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) over the past year, cementing its role as a crucial support system for women in distress. Women Protection Officer Salwat Shafi told media that the centre provided medical treatment, investigations, and counseling services under one roof. “The VAWC is a vital resource for women who might otherwise face barriers in approaching police stations or courts,” she stated. The facility integrates multiple departments such as police, prosecution, medical, and counseling services, all staffed by women, ensuring a safe and supporting environment for victims. “Our primary objective is to secure justice for women. Whenever possible, we resolve matters through reconciliation; otherwise, proceed with file cases,” Salwat Shafi said. The VAWC continues to play a pivotal role in combating violence and promoting a safer society for women.

PM says 2025 will be the year of prosperity, growth

National CERT DG holds session on cyber-security, data protection

Director General (DG) National Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) Dr Haider Abbas held a session on cyber-security and data protection for senior Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials at the Regional Head Office, Multan. The session aimed to strengthen FBR’s defence against cyber threats and improve its data security systems. During the interactive session, Dr Abbas discussed ways to protect taxpayer data, fight cyber attacks, and follow the best cyber security practices in Pakistan. He stressed the need for strong data protection systems and explained how to tackle risks like ransom ware and phishing. “Protecting sensitive data is not just important for daily work but is a national duty. Since FBR manages critical financial information, it must adopt advanced cyber security measures and promote a culture of awareness and readiness,” said Dr Haider Abbas.

Government, PTI talks delayed until next week

He also suggested steps to improve FBR’s cyber-security systems, including building staff skills and managing risks proactively.

FBR officials thanked National CERT for its guidance and praised Dr Abbas for his advice.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1735797524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025