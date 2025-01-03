2 labourers die of suffocation in Rawat

RAWALPINDI - Two labourers on Thursday night died of suffocation in an under-construction house in the limits of Rawat police. According to police, three men slept in the room and kept coals burning. Two of them identified as Muhammad Fiaz and Ghulam Shabir died of suffocation. The third worker identified as Muhammad Qamar was shifted to hospital in an unconscious condition. All the three men hailed from Kot Adhu. Meanwhile, Ganjmandi police arrested two men for allegedly killing a man over personal amity. The police said Muhammad Junaid and Murad Ali were arrested for shooting Fahim dead in Ganjmandi locality two days ago.