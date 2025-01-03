2025 to see four eclipses including two lunar

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that there will be four eclipses including two lunar (moon) and two solar (sun) during the year 2025.

But Pakistan will see only one eclipse during the year. The first total lunar eclipse which is also called “Blood Moon” will occur on March 14, 2025, at 08:57 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST). This will be the first total lunar eclipse since November 2022 but it will not be visible in Pakistan. This eclipse will be visible in Europe, Australia, Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica. The first partial Solar Eclipse is scheduled on March 29, 2025 which will be visible from Europe, North in Asia, North/West Africa, much of North America, North in South America, Atlantic and Arctic. This eclipse will also not be visible in Pakistan.

The second total Lunar Eclipse will provide Asia with an opportunity to witness a “Blood Moon”. It will start at 08:28 pm on September 7 and will complete at 01:55 am on Sep 8. This is the only eclipse which will be visible in Pakistan.

The last eclipse of the year is a partial Solar Eclipse on September 21. It will be visible from South in Australia, Pacific, Atlantic, Antarctica.

When the earth is between the sun and the moon, it causes Lunar Eclipses by casting a shadow on the moon’s surface. They are an interesting sight to watch because they can only occur during a full moon. The partial eclipse ends when the moon moves out of the umbra, passing back into the penumbra.

According to NASA, it is never safe to look directly at the sun during an annular eclipse without specialized eye protection as you could permanently damage your eyes.

When watching an annular (or even partial) solar eclipse people should always look at it using approved solar viewing glasses (AKA eclipse glasses) or a handheld solar viewer.