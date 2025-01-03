5-day adventure organised for minorities’ youth for Galiyat

Dir upper - A five-day adventure program was organized for minority community youth in Galiyat under the annual development program of the Department of Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the program, more than 200 minority’s youth (men and women) from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa travelled and participated in trips. The participants belonged to the Christian community, Sikh community, Kailash and Hinduism.

The aim of the program was to strengthen the youth mental and physical latitude for struggle, endurance, self-confidence, fighting harsh weather, competition, commitment by going out of comfort zone. While on the other hand, tourism promotion, geographical information, environmental friendliness, interfaith harmony, teamwork, discipline and sightseeing were also among the objectives of the program.

Keeping all these aspects in mind, the participants were provided with adventure activities for five days in Nathiagali, Changlagali, Dongagali and other nearby areas. In which hiking, trekking, mountain climbing, water crossing, shooting, wild walk, rope climbing, sack race, thug of war and other physical activities conducted.

In addition to these, the program participants were briefed on the tourism, opportunities, wildlife, climate change and environmental issues of the area. Under the program, sessions were conducted for the participants by experts on civic responsibilities, climate change, legal and effective use of digital media.

The participants were briefed on the importance of regional tourism, eco-friendliness and tree plantation by Aqeel Joshi, in-charge of Tourist Facilitation Center Dongagali. A cleanliness campaign was organized in Khanpur to raise awareness among the society and especially the youth. Under which the program participants cleaned the Khanpur Cricket Ground and the nearby area.

Various teams of the participants were formed and sports competitions were held among them, including cricket, badminton, tug of war, target shooting, sack race, indoor games including ludo, carrom board, etc. After enthusiastic and tough competitions, cash prizes were given to the successful teams.

The participants were made to hike six kilometers to Mashkpuri, Lalazar, four kilometers to the pipeline track from Ayubia to Donga Gali and were briefed on the historical importance of the pipeline track and Ayubia Tunnel. They were also taken to churches in Khanspur and Nathia Gali, where they were briefed on the historical importance of the churches. They were also taken to historical places in the area, the bazaar and the Peshawar University Bara Gali Summer Campus.

Bonfire and music were also arranged for the participants, which the participants enjoyed. A simple and dignified ceremony was held on the occasion of the International Minority Rights’ Day under the program.