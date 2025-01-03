Achakzai demands mandate restoration

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai has called for the restoration of the Constitution and the return of the mandate allegedly stolen in the general elections.

Speaking during a media talk on Friday alongside Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Achakzai emphasized the need for a roundtable conference involving all key institutions to address the nation’s critical challenges.

He reiterated his demand for constitutional restoration and the rightful return of the electoral mandate.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, speaking on the occasion, highlighted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's assertion that the rule of law is fundamental to the country's progress.

“The nation is grappling with political, economic, and other crises due to the incompetence of the current government, which has further plunged the country into turmoil,” Abbas stated.

He criticized the leadership, asserting that the imposition of inept individuals had led to the country's decline. He further noted Pakistan’s deteriorating relationships with neighboring countries, including India and Afghanistan. Abbas criticized former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for neglecting diplomatic visits to Afghanistan, a key regional ally.

Regarding the Kurram conflict, Abbas remarked that it could have been resolved within a week, but delays showcased the ineffectiveness of the provincial government and institutions.

He also condemned the actions of the PPP-led government in Karachi, denouncing the violent suppression of protesters as fascist and unacceptable.