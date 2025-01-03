Arsenal beat Brentford to close gap on Liverpool

LONDON - Arsenal showed they can cope without the injured Bukayo Saka as they began the year in style by recovering from an early sucker-punch to beat Brentford 3-1 away and move back into second place in the Premier League.

Forward Saka, arguably Arsenal’s most influential player this season, has been ruled out for at least two months after hamstring surgery, dealing a blow to the club’s title hopes. A visit to a Brentford side who have been impressive at home this season felt like a must-win game for Arsenal but things began badly as Bryan Mbeumo gave his side a 13th minute lead with the home side’s first attack.

Arsenal did not panic, though, and Gabriel Jesus continued his recent resurgence to equalise before halftime. Mikel Arteta’s side came out firing in the second half and Mikel Merino put them ahead five minutes after the restart after Brentford failed to deal with a corner. Three minutes later Gabriel Martinelli produced a clinical volleyed finish to put Arsenal in complete control.

The victory lifted Arsenal above Chelsea and Nottingham Forest with 39 points from 19 games with leaders Liverpool on 45 from 18. Injury-hit Brentford’s second home defeat of the season left them in 12th spot with 24 points from 19 games. Defeat would have left Arsenal nine points behind Liverpool, who also have a game in hand, but the way they reacted to going behind suggests they can still be a factor in the title race.

Arteta will also have been impressed with 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri after handing him a first Premier League start.”I think the team showed a lot of composure. To keep insisting, keep attacking them,” Arteta, whose side are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions, said.”We can only win our next match and see what happens. It’s not in our hands, but what is in our hands we need to make sure we do it.”