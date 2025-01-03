Ashfaq Ahmed declares KBBA elections illegal

KARACHI - Chairman of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) Scrutiny Committee, Ashfaq Ahmed, has deemed the recently held KBBA elections as illegal. In a statement, Ashfaq said: “I reserve the right to take legal action against the organizers of these unlawful elections.”Hesaid earlier this year, in May 2024, former KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan was suspended by Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) during its General Council meeting. Following the suspension, PBBF constituted a three-member scrutiny committee, including Waseem Rehman and Aslam Niazi, to oversee the process of identifying genuine basketball clubs in Karachi and ensuring fair and transparent elections.”The committee is currently engaged in verifying the legal status of basketball clubs in Karachi. “This process is essential to safeguard the integrity of the sport and prevent any unauthorized activities that could harm the association’s reputation,” he added.Ashfaq urged the PBBF to take action against the illegitimate body.