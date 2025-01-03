Friday, January 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

At least 10,566 arrested in drug cases in 2024: Police

Staff Reporter
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Police arrested 10,566 individuals for drug-related offenses and registered 10,251 cases against them in the last year, 2024. A spokesman for Lahore Police said that substantial quantities of narcotics were seized during the year, including 7,805-kg hashish, 436-kg opium, 285-kg heroin, 176-kg ice and 77,190 litres of liquor. In addition, 5,065 suspects were detained for gambling-related activities, resulting in 1,212 cases being registered and the recovery of over Rs. 18.9 million in cash from the offenders.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025