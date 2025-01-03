Friday, January 03, 2025
ATC suspends non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur

January 03, 2025
RAWALPINDI  -  Anti-Terrorism Court has suspended non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with a case registered in Hassan Abdal.

The warrants were suspended following a petition filed by Muhammad Faisal Malik, Gandapur’s lawyer. The case concerns charges of arson and vandalism. The petition argued that the Peshawar High Court had already granted bail to Ali Amin Gandapur in all cases against him. The lawyer also submitted the Peshawar High Court’s order to the court.

In response, the court suspended the arrest warrants and canceled the process of declaring Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender.

