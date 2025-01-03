Friday, January 03, 2025
Bahawalpur commissioner inspects Clean Punjab activities at Khairpur Tamewali

Staff Reporter
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   Bahawalpur Divisional Commissioner Nadir Chatha visited Khairpur Tamiwali to inspect the ongoing activities under the Clean Punjab programme. He reviewed the machinery of the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and the dump site. He said that all resources should be utilised to make urban and rural areas clean, green, and vibrant in accordance with the vision of the chief minister of Punjab. He instructed the waste management company to activate operations at the tehsil level promptly. CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar briefed that a staff of 204 individuals, alongwith 29 loader rickshaws, 7 tractor trolleys, 4 front loader tractors, 5 dumper trucks, and other machinery have been allocated for cleaning operations in Khairpur Tamiwali. The commissioner of Bahawalpur division instructed the assistant commissioner of Khairpur Tamiwali to enhance tree planting and cleanliness efforts in the tehsil.

Staff Reporter

